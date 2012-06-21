MOSCOW, June 21 French oil major Total
hopes all differences over giant Shtokman gas project will be
ironed out by the end of June, its Chief Executive Officer
Christophe de Margerie was quoted by Russian news agencies as
saying on Thursday.
He also said that no talks are currently being held on the
possibility of exiting the project which is aimed at extracting
natural gas from the seabed of the stormy Barents Sea.
Partners in Shtokman, with reserves of almost 4 trillion
cubic metres of gas, have been unable to reach investment
decision and the protracted talks led to speculation of
possibility of dissolving the project.
Russia's top gas producer Gazprom has a
controlling, 51 percent stake in Shtokman. Norway's Statoil
owns 24 percent and Total has 25 percent.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)