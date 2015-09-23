By Karolin Schaps
| LONDON, Sept 23
LONDON, Sept 23 French oil major Total
said on Wednesday it would further reduce capital and operating
expenses in response to low oil prices but assured the market
its dividend was safe thanks to a sharp increase in production.
The cost cutting deepens previous steps taken by Total to
withstand the oil price rout and is similar to measures taken by
rival majors. So far only Italian firm Eni has cut its
dividend among oil majors, most of whom see the payout to
shareholders as the key factor supporting share prices.
Total said in a presentation to investors and media in
London that it would reduce capex to $20-21 billion from 2016
and to $17-19 billion per year from 2017 onwards compared to
$23-24 billion in 2015 and a peak of $28 billion in 2013.
It also raised the target of operating expenses reductions
to $3 billion by 2017, from the previous target of $2 billion.
It said its production would grow by 6-7 percent per year
between 2014-2017 and by an average of 5 percent a year between
2014-2019.
"The group has demonstrated resilience to lower oil prices
in the first half of 2015. Capital discipline, further opex
reduction and growing production will deliver improving cash
flows. The group confirms that organic free cash flow will cover
the dividend by 2017 at $60 per barrel," Total said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)