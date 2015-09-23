* Reduces capex to between $20 bln and $21 bln from 2016
* Raises opex target reductions to $3 billion by 2017
* Revises production target to 2.6 mln bpd from 2.8 mln bpd
* Shares up 2.2 percent
By Karolin Schaps and Bate Felix
LONDON/PARIS, Sept 23 French oil and gas major
Total put the protection of its dividend at the centre
of its strategy on Wednesday, as it set out reduced investment
plans and increased cost cuts in preparation for an extended
period of depressed oil prices.
The cost cutting deepens previous steps taken by Total to
withstand the oil price rout and is similar to measures taken by
rivals. So far only Italy's Eni has cut its dividend
among oil majors, most of whom see the payout to shareholders as
the chief factor supporting their shares.
"We cannot control the price of oil and gas but we can
control our costs and allocation of capital," Chief Executive
Officer Patrick Pouyanne told investors.
Total said it would reduce capital expenditure to between
$20 billion and $21 billion from 2016 and to $17-19 billion per
year from 2017 onwards. That compares with $23-24 billion in
2015 and a peak of $28 billion in 2013.
It also maintained its target of selling off $10 billion of
assets in the coming two years.
Total shares, which plummeted to a two-year low of 36.92
euros in August, were up 2.2 percent at 40.64 euros by 1252 GMT.
"We are preparing the group to face low oil prices for a
longer time and if oil prices rise this would be good for us,"
Chief Financial Officer Patrick de la Chevardiere told
reporters.
He added that Total had decided to cut capital expenditure
for next year so it can cover its dividend at $60 per barrel in
2017. "This is the cornerstone of everything we are doing," he
said. "(Chief Executive) Patrick Pouyanne and myself do not want
to be the first ones to cut the dividend."
BREAK-EVEN PRICE
De la Chevardiere envisaged further measures to protect the
payout even if oil continues to weaken.
"The break-even price is decreasing sharply. The objective
is to by 2017 decrease the break-even price. To cover the
existing dividend you need something like a $45/bl assumption by
2019," he added, noting a scrip (or share) dividend could help
sustain the payout.
"We will remove the scrip scheme when cashflow covers
dividend," Pouyanne told investors. "It (the scheme) will be
maintained next year. From 2017 with oil at about $60 per
barrel, we will have cash flow to cover the dividend."
Total also raised the target of operating expense reductions
to $3 billion by 2017, from a previous target of $2 billion.
It said its production would grow by 6 to 7 percent a year
between 2014-2017 and by an average of 5 percent a year between
2014-2019, effectively reducing its 2017 production target to
2.6 million barrels per day from the previous 2.8 million.
Newly appointed head of exploration Kevin McLachlan said
Total will focus resources on less risky regions with an
exploration budget of about $1.5 billion to $2 billion, against
$1.9 billion previously.
"We overestimated the chances of success of our high-risk
frontier zones," said McLachlan.
