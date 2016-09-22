* Total targets $4 bln savings by 2018
* Says focused on lowering cash flow breakeven
* Looking at divesting Italian petrol station JV in 2017
By Bate Felix
PARIS, Sept 22 French oil and gas giant Total
raised its savings target and lowered its investment
forecast on Thursday in further moves to weather prolonged oil
price weakness.
The company is targeting cost savings of around $3 to $4
billion by 2018, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told
investors in London. In February, the firm said it was aiming
for $3 billion by 2017.
"We are very confident that we will reach this $4 billion.
Most of it will come from upstream," Pouyanne said.
A reorganisation that has seen the creation of a unit to
pool resources will enable the company to achieve the target,
Pouyanne said. "The idea is to leverage on economies of scale
across the group."
He said the company makes purchases of about $30 billion per
year. Out of that, Pouyanne said it has identified about $15
billion which could be jointly procured by at least two
businesses within the group.
Total also said it plans to reduce investment to between $15
billion and $17 billion per year from 2017 to 2020, $2 billion
less than announced previously.
"This is a strong commitment on our part. We do not intend
to go beyond this range even if there was a sudden upsurge in
oil prices," he said.
Total said that level of investment will enable it to grow
its output by an average rate of 5 percent per year from 2014
through to 2020, extending by a year its previous guidance.
The company said it was committed to lowering its breakeven
price. "In 2017, cash flow from operations will cover Capex,
including resource renewal, and dividend cash-out with Brent at
$55 per barrel," Total said in its presentation to investors. (bit.ly/2cqXX7j)
Pouyanne said in July that oil prices remained volatile, but
the company had gained from a recovery in Brent crude from the
start of the year when it went below $28 per barrel to average
$46 per barrel in the second quarter.
Brent was up 61 cents or 1.3 percent at $47.44 per
barrel by 1759 GMT on Thursday.
Total said the discounted scrip dividend it has been
offering, will end in 2017 if Brent is at $60 per barrel.
On divestment, Pouyanne said the firm has reached its
objectives and does not see the need to do more. He confirmed
that Total was looking at selling its Italian petrol station
joint venture with Erg, while talks over the sale of
its speciality chemicals and equipment division Atotech, were
ongoing.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday that
CVC, Carlyle and a consortium comprising Cinven and BC Partners
will hand in final bids in coming days.
Total's shares were up 3.68 percent at close on Thursday,
outperforming the European oil and gas index which
gained 2.35 percent.
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Arno Scheutze;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)