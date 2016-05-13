PARIS May 13 French oil sector workers of the
CGT trade union will join a national strike at refineries and
other installations from May 17 to May 20 against a planned
government reform of French labour law, a CGT union official
told Reuters on Friday.
The union will also propose to shutdown production at
refineries and other oil sector sites during a May 20 meeting,
Thierry Defresne, CGT union official at Total, said
after a general assembly meeting of the trade union.
"What we have decided this morning is to launch a strike on
all refineries in France from May 17 in the morning until midday
on May 20," Defresne said, adding that the strike will affect
Exxon Mobil and Esso facilities.
"On May 20, CGT will call for a shutdown of production on
all sites," he said, adding some refineries such as Total's
117,000 bpd Feyzin refinery was already on strike since
yesterday morning and Total's Normandy unit will call for a 72
hour strike.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose)