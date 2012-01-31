JUBA Jan 31 French supermajor Total has committed to begin exploring for oil soon over a vast stretch of South Sudan's Jonglei state, the country's chief negotiator said on Tuesday.

Any oil found in the Block B concession, which Total has held for decades, could feed a pipeline the company may build from South Sudan to Uganda and on to Kenya's coast.

"Total has already committed themselves to start exploration this year, actually this month," Pagan Amum told reporters in the South Sudanese capital Juba. "They are here. The vice-president is in town. They are welcome." (Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)