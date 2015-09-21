BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
PARIS, Sept 21 French oil and gas company Total said on Monday that it has sold 10 percent of its the planned 180,000 barrels-per-day capacity Fort Hills project to Suncor Energy for around $230 million.
Total said it had decided to reduce its exposure to Canadian oil sands projects in the context of lower global oil prices. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sybille de la Hamaide)
* GVIC Communications Corp - "Near-term uncertainty, market risk continues from ongoing impact of weak energy , commodity market conditions on Western Canadian Economy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: