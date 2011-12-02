PARIS Dec 2 EU sanctions against Syria will impact Total's operations in the middle eastern country but the group will continue its oil production there for now, a spokesman for the French oil group said on Friday.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Friday on three Syrian oil firms, including state-owned Syria Trading Oil (Sytrol) and General Petroleum Corporation, as part of its to effort to add financial pressure on the Damascus government over a crackdown on protests.

"EU factions will have an impact on our operations in Syria," the spokesman said.

Total has a 50/50 joint venture with Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) which is not on the list of companies targeted by the EU sanctions.

"Total will comply with EU sanctions," he added.

Total has said its oil production in Syria had been trimmed, after Syrian oil exports were banned.

Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said on Friday it will cease activities in Syria to comply with a new round of sanctions. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)