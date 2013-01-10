UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
PARIS Jan 10 French oil company Total wants firm offers for its TIGF gas network and storage business in southwest France by Feb. 4, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
One of the sources said Total would pick one of the bidders to start exclusive negotiations quickly after the deadline. Finalisation of the sale was likely to take several months, however.
Total declined to comment. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)
LONDON, June 2 Private equity group Blackstone has agreed to sell warehouse company Logicor to China Investment Corporation for 12.25 billion euros ($13.8 billion), the fund said on Friday.