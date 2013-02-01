* Valuation close to lower end of range

* Two consortia still in the race

* Firm offers due in on Monday

By Benjamin Mallet and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Feb 1 Bids for Total's TIGF gas network are likely to be close to the lower end of original hopes, around 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), due to a subdued outlook for gas demand and overcapacity, sources close to the process said.

Firm offers for the French energy group's gas network in southwest France, which had been expected to fetch up to 3 billion euros, are due on Monday.

Total could quickly enter exclusive negotiations with one of the two consortia still in the running and announce a deal when it reports 2012 results on Feb. 13, the sources said.

The sale of TIGF is part of Total's plan to shed 15 to 20 billion euros in assets by 2014 to help it finance investments in other seas, such as exploration, and boost cash flow.

After Spanish firm Enagas withdrew from the race last month, two groups are competing for the gas storage and transport unit. Total declined to comment.

Belgian gas company Fluxys and French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) have teamed up with AXA Private Equity, Credit Agricole's Predica insurance unit, CNP Assurances and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

The other group is led by Italian gas transport group Snam , which has teamed up with Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund and French power group EDF.

"The initial valuation was made with a lot of estimates. The transport part is easy to value, but little data was available for the storage part and the last figures announced in the sector tended to drag the value down," a source close to the matter said.

GDF Suez unit Storengy recently cut its prices by as much as 30 percent in France because of low demand.

However, another source said TIGF was well positioned in the storage market and benefited from a better pricing position.

Total's efforts to sell TIGF have drawn government scrutiny given the network's status as an employer at a time of high joblessness. Unions oppose the sale and want guarantees on the preservation of the group's headquarters in Pau, in southwestern France, as well as the jobs of its 500 employees.

"Total will be very sensitive to these points, they want a good price but also to have a successful transaction from a political point of view ... there's a very important image issue," one person close to the deal process said.

FLUXYS VS SNAM

For the Fluxys-led consortium, the presence of the French state bank Caisse des Depots would guarantee the protection of French interests, one source said.

The Belgian group, which agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the Medgaz pipeline between Algeria and Spain in December, could also pay in cash and avoid taking on more debt to preserve its credit rating, which would prove useful as TIGF expects to need up to 500 million euros of investments by 2016.

But that consortium's size could also be its weakness, making it difficult to reconcile the interests of the different shareholders.

The other group, which according to several sources is split 45 percent for Snam, 35 percent for GIC and 20 percent for EDF, has a tighter structure, which could help decision-making.

Snam already operates eight storage sites, against one only for Fluxys, and would integrate TIGF to its European network while keeping it as an "independent company", another source said.

"Snam has no desire to take over TIGF and replace the management," the source said.

That group's main weakness is that EDF will only invest through funds dedicated to dismantling nuclear power plants, and thus risks being perceived as a solely financial partner.

($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)