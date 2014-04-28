PARIS, April 28 French oil major Total SA has put its liquefied petroleum gas unit, Totalgaz, up for sale and has received around 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers, the daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

Investment funds like First Reserve, Platinum, Pamplona and PAI Partners are said to be among the bidders, in addition to industry rivals like Antargaz or Primagaz, Les Echos said, without saying where it got the information.

A Total spokesman was unavailable for comment.

