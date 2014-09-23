LONDON, Sept 23 French oil major Total
has appointed one of its U.S. oil trading experts, Thomas
Waymel, as the new global head of trading and shipping,
replacing long-serving chief trader Pierre Barbe.
A company spokesman told Reuters Waymel would take over from
Dec 1.
Trading U.S. oil has become one of the hottest jobs in the
market due to fast shifting dynamics created by the U.S. shale
oil boom in recent years and as Washington debates whether to
abolish a long-standing ban on crude exports.
Barbe has worked for Total since 1983 and has been running
one of the world's largest oil trading desks since 2007. Total
trades around 4.5 million barrels of oil and refined products
per day - more than the production of OPEC members Iraq or Iran.
In his most recent job, Waymel was the head of crude trading
at Total in Geneva. Previously he ran its North American trading
offices out of Houston, according to several traders in the
market.
Two years ago, Waymel told an industry conference he
expected U.S. imports of light, sweet oil from West Africa to
fall to virtually zero by 2014 because of the U.S. shale oil
boom - a prediction that became reality this year.
