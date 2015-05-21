(Adds details)

ISTANBUL May 21 Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Thursday one of its units had placed a non-binding bid for the Turkish fuel distribution business of French oil producer Total.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Total was aiming to sell the business and had asked Societe Generale to lead the process as it looks to retreat from a highly competitive and regulated market.

Turkey has some of the steepest fuel prices in Europe but heavy taxes and other regulations leave little margin for profit for the 70 different retailers.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Dogan said its Aytemiz fuel distributor had placed the offer to buy all of the Total unit and that, if accepted, due diligence would begin.

Total has just 5 percent of the 80 billion lira ($29.4 billion) fuel distribution market, according to figures from market watchdog EPDK. That leaves it in sixth place behind bigger players like market leader Petrol Ofisi, owned by Austria's OMV, and fourth-ranked BP.

Founded in 1992, Total Turkey indirectly employs around 10,000 people and operates around 440 petrol stations. That is a small number compared with the 2,200 run by Petrol Ofisi.

A sale would not mark a wholesale withdrawal from Turkey, as Total also sells chemical products there. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by David Dolan)