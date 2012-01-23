PARIS Jan 23 French oil major Total will keep its only U.K. refinery in Lindsey after failing to find a buyer for the plant, daily newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday, citing the company's head of refinery and chemicals operations.

"Our priority will be the improvement of the refinery's performance," Patrick Pouyanne told the newspaper.

Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said in early January that the company would probably keep the refinery after failing to sell the plant in the last two years.

Total has been struggling for years with its refining business in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products.

Built in 1968 in North Lincolnshire, Lindsey is the only Total-owned refinery in the UK and the country's third largest.