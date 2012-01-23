PARIS Jan 23 French oil major Total
will keep its only U.K. refinery in Lindsey after
failing to find a buyer for the plant, daily newspaper Les Echos
reported on Monday, citing the company's head of refinery and
chemicals operations.
"Our priority will be the improvement of the refinery's
performance," Patrick Pouyanne told the newspaper.
Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said in early
January that the company would probably keep the refinery after
failing to sell the plant in the last two years.
Total has been struggling for years with its refining
business in Europe due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel
products.
Built in 1968 in North Lincolnshire, Lindsey is the only
Total-owned refinery in the UK and the country's third largest.