* Elgin-Franklin supplied 60,000 bpd to Forties-traders
* Cargo loading delays may result from field outage
* No Forties cargoes traded in the window on Tuesday
By Alex Lawler and Zaida Espana
LONDON, March 27 Oil flows through the Forties
pipeline have been curbed by the shutdown of Total's
Elgin platform following a gas leak, oil traders said on
Tuesday.
Oil produced at the facility is exported via the BP-operated
Forties Pipeline System. Two oil trading sources said
Total's Elgin-Franklin site had been providing about 60,000
barrels per day (bpd) to Forties.
Forties is important for the global oil market because it
usually sets the value of dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing
up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil, and is part of the
underlying market for Brent futures.
The Forties oil stream is scheduled to export about 440,000
bpd in April, according to the loading programme.
"The Forties crude oil stream should be affected by the
problems that Total currently has with the gas leak on its Elgin
platform," Olivier Jakob from consultancy Petromatrix said.
"Elgin is producing about 30,000 bpd, and Franklin is also
at 30,000 bpd. Hence if output from Franklin is also affected.
it will result in a loss of about 60,000 bpd to the Forties
stream".
A spokesman for BP declined on Tuesday to comment on flows
through the pipeline.
"Elgin Franklin is the second-largest after Buzzard. So
basically if either of these fields are out, the Forties
programme suffers," a North Sea trader said.
Oil trading sources said there had been no impact yet on
loadings of Forties cargoes, although there was a risk of delays
should the shutdown continue.
"There might be the odd deferral, but we'll see how it
goes," said a trader.
Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the
North Sea's Forties crude blend and typically produces 200,000
barrels per day (bpd).
The Nexen-operated Buzzard oilfield has been
plagued by output problems during the past year, causing
widespread delays to the shipping schedule.
Around five of the 600,000 barrel Forties cargoes scheduled
to load in April have been delayed, trading sources said, mostly
as a result of production problems at Buzzard.
In the physical oil market, no cargoes of Forties crude
traded on Tuesday in the window, a trading period organised by
pricing agency Platts towards the end of the European day, which
provides a price benchmark. Forties traded at an improved
premium on Monday.
The gas leak at Total's Elgin platform could have wider
implications for the North Sea basin, because it has forced
Royal Dutch Shell to evacuate workers from the
Shearwater platform and the Noble Hans Deul drilling rig in the
vicinity.
Shell UK said it had decided to bring forward planned
maintenance on Shearwater with immediate effect, four days ahead
of schedule, and was shutting down production in a controlled
manner.
Total's shares fell in the stock exchange after the company
said it could either drill a relief well, which could take six
months, or send in engineers to "kill" the leak, admitting it
could take six months to stop the flow.