PARIS May 3 Total has been awarded an
exploration license in Uruguay's offshore block 14 as part of
the country's second bidding round held by the national company
ANCAP, the group said on Thursday.
The license, which remains subject to further approval by
Uruguayan authorities, covers a surface area of 6,690 square
kilometres and is located in the Pelotas basin 250 kilometres
offshore, the company said.
Total described block 14 as highly promising and
under-explored.
Total has exploration and production assets in Argentina,
Brazil and Bolivia.