* Total says also negotiating tranche with Chinese banks
* Says signing of project financing possibly this week
* Total looking at acquisition opportunities - CFA
* Sees potential Uganda project FID next year
(Adds CFO quotes, Tullow comment on Uganda, background)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, April 27 French oil and gas company Total
is in the final stage of negotiating the equivalent of
$4 billion of financing with Russian banks to fund the Yamal LNG
project, the company's Chief Financial Officer told analysts on
Wednesday.
Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne had expected to get the funds
by the end of last year but international sanctions on Russia
have hampered fundraising efforts.
"For Yamal, project financing of $4 billion equivalent is
being finalised with Russian banks as we speak and significant
progress has been made recently with Chinese banks for over $12
billion equivalent," CFO Patrick de La Chevardiere said.
The total investment needed for the Russian Yamal project,
which is 50.1 percent owned by Novatek and 20 percent
owned by Total, is estimated at $27 billion.
Both the Russian and Chinese finance deals could be signed
as early as this week, de La Chevardiere told analysts. He added
that the figures were in dollar equivalent and dollars won't
finance the project because of the sanctions.
"For production, the target is end of 2017, that is the
target given by Novatek. For commercial contracts, 95 percent of
the LNG is already sold mainly to Asia using oil-linked
formula," he said after Total reported a better than expected
net profit in the first quarter of the year.
Asked about mergers and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in
the oil and gas sector in the current price downturn, Total's
finance head said prices were still too high for acquisitions to
make commercial sense and the company was looking instead at
assets such as reserves that it could acquire and develop.
De La Chevardiere said that Total expected to make a final
investment decision (FID) on its Uganda project next year after
the land-locked country said it will build a pipeline for its
oil through Tanzania rather than Kenya.
George Cazenove, spokesman for Tullow Oil, which
also has oil reserves in Uganda, said that the earliest the
projects in Kenya and Uganda could reach a final investment
decision was at least 18 months after the settling of the
pipeline route.
(Additional reporting by Edmund Blair in Nairobi; Editing by
Michel Rose and Elaine Hardcastle)