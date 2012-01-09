* Plans to invest more than 40 bln baht in 2012-2014
* Share down 0.7 pct, analyst keeps "buy" rating
(Adds quotes, details)
BANGKOK Jan 9 Total Access Communication
Pcl (TAC), Thailand's second-largest mobile phone
operator by subscribers, said on Monday it planned to spend more
than 40 billion baht ($1.26 billion) over the next three years.
Chief Executive Officer Jon Eddy Abdullah told reporters the
investment budget would include the cost of licences for a 2.1
gigahertz frequency spectrum to facilitate third-generation (3G)
mobile phone services, expected to be auctioned in the third
quarter of this year.
It would also cover network expansion for existing and new
frequencies.
"The investment would start from this year onward," he said.
On Dec. 15, the company surprised the market by announcing a
special dividend of 16.46 baht ($0.52) a share for 38.9 billion
baht ($1.2 billion).
"People were wondering why we gave out such a high dividend,
but mainly the reason for this is because we held over 30
billion baht in cash previously and it's more than enough to
cover investment in 3G," he said.
TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, competes with
market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and unlisted,
third-ranked True Move, controlled by True Corp Pcl,
Thailand's only fully integrated telecoms firm.
"We still give DTAC a 'buy' rating due to its interesting
value and high dividend yield," said Thanachart Securities
analyst Sarachada Sornsong, expecting 7 percent and 9 percent
dividend yields in 2012 and 2013 respectively.
The broker gave a target price of 93 baht on the shares.
On Monday, TAC shares closed down 0.73 percent at 68.25
baht, while the broad index was 0.8 percent higher.
($1 = 31.625 Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)