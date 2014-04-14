PARIS, April 14 French oil major Total said on Monday it had decided to invest in Angola's Kaombo oil project after lowering its cost by $4 billion to $16 billion.

The ultra-deep offshore field will have a production capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, for a start-up date in 2017, Total said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Blaise Robinson)