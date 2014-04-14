BRIEF-Equinix CEO's 2016 compensation was $12 mln
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
PARIS, April 14 French oil major Total said on Monday it had decided to invest in Angola's Kaombo oil project after lowering its cost by $4 billion to $16 billion.
The ultra-deep offshore field will have a production capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, for a start-up date in 2017, Total said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* CEO Stephen Smith's 2016 total compensation was $12 million versus $11.1 million in 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON/SPRING, Tx., April 21 The United States will not make an exception for American companies, including oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, seeking to drill in areas prohibited by U.S. sanctions on Russia, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.