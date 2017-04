Aug 25 Totalbanken A/S : * Says H1 net interest income DKK 36.2 million versus DKK 34.2 million * Says H1 pre-tax profit DKK 3.1 million versus DKK 6.0 million * Says H1 loan losses DKK 25.1 million versus DKK 12.7 million * Says estimated core earnings for 2014 are maintained and are expected to be

at the upper end of the range DKK 32-37 million