PARIS, Sept 22 Total is looking at
divesting its Italian petrol station joint-venture with ERG
next year, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne
told investors in London on Thursday.
The TotalErg joint venture with Italian renewable energy
group ERG owns one of Italy's biggest petrol station networks.
Pouyanne said Total was divesting, monetizing or
repositioning in areas where it has a too low market share, and
had done so in Switzerland and the UK in 2015.
"Next year we will do it in Italy with ERG," Pouyanne said.
"We will concentrate in Europe in areas where we have high
market share.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)