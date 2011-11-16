* Cost of sales grow at faster rate than turnover
* Blames tough economic conditions, price caps
* Challenges regulator to back industry sustainability
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Nov 16 Kenyan oil marketer Total
posted a 67 percent plunge in nine-month pretax profit
on Wednesday after government price-capping squeezed margins,
sales costs rose and volumes slipped in a tough environment.
The company, part of French oil major Total SA,
made a pretax profit of 195 million shillings ($2.1 million) and
said it would have swung to a loss were it not for 200 million
shillings income from the disposal of assets.
Sales volumes dropped 5 percent to 685 kilo metric tonnes,
as retail consumers, hurt by high inflation and a weaker local
currency, made fewer visits to the pumps while bulk buyers
placed lower orders.
"These add to unfavourable market conditions facing the oil
industry in Kenya such as the impact of price controls that were
introduced in December 2010, but whose formula has not been
recognising the deterioration of the macroeconomic environment,"
Total Kenya said.
East Africa's largest economy has been beset by a surge in
commodities prices this year, a severe depreciation of the
shilling against the dollar, and soaring interest rates.
Cost of sales rose 44 percent, outpacing 40 percent growth
in turnover to just over 75 billion shillings, due to the impact
of additional costs to the supply chain that were not passed
onto the final consumer, thanks to the price review formula.
The ministry of energy, through the Energy Regulatory
Commission (ERC), sought to protect consumers from high prices
when it introduced the monthly review of pump prices, which it
caps at a certain level.
Total Kenya, which acquired Chevron's Kenyan
business in 2009, issued a profit warning in October.
"Were it not for the other income of 200 million shillings
arising from disposal of several company assets in compliance
with the conditions set by the government before the acquisition
of the Chevron business, the company would have registered a
loss in the first nine months," Total said on Wednesday.
It said the operating environment had become very
challenging with interest rates on bank loans and overdraft
facilities at record levels.
"It is therefore essential that the price formula ought to
recognise the impact of these macroeconomic factors especially
the cost of financing the working capital requirements and the
inflation on costs, to allow for sustainable operations in the
industry," Total said.
($1 = 94.000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by David Clarke and Dan Lalor)