NAIROBI, March 28 Fuel marketer Total Kenya said 2011 pretax profit tumbled 96 percent due to a weakener Kenyan shilling, inflation, and price caps introduced in December 2010.

The company, majority-owned by French oil company Total , said on Wednesday pretax profit dropped to 58 million shillings ($698,000) and that 2012 would be tough due to the high interest rates in the domestic market and rising fuel prices globally.

Total Kenya - which reported a net loss of 71 million shillings after taxes - said the cost of sales rose 49 percent last year, an increase it was unable to pass to consumers because of price controls.

The ministry of energy, through the Energy Regulatory Commission, sought to protect consumers from high fuel prices when it introduced a monthly review of pump prices, which it caps at a certain level.

Total Kenya said it would not pay a dividend for 2011, having paid 1.05 shillings for 2010.

Its shares were down 3.5 percent at 15.90 shillings at 0750 GMT, having risen 10 percent on Tuesday when investors moved into the oil sector in reaction to news Kenya had discovered oil in Turkana.

Total Kenya said 2011 finance costs rose 63 percent to 1.6 billion shillings due to increased working capital requirements and higher interest rates in the second half after the central bank raised its key rate to stem inflation and exchange rate volatility.

"The increase in working capital requirements was due to increase in international oil prices, devaluation of the Kenya shilling and lack of supply credit," the company said.

Inflation in the east African nation soared most of last year to peak at 19.7 percent in November, mainly due to drought that ravaged the region and high oil prices globally.

This also weakened the shilling to a record low of 107 per dollar in October, triggering a tighter monetary stance by the central bank. ($1 = 83.1250 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and Dan Lalor)