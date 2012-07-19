BRIEF-India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price range
July 19 Total System Services Inc said it had won a contract to provide processing services for Bank of America's U.S. consumer credit card business, sending the payment processor's shares to a three-year high.
TSYS already processes the bank's U.S. and international commercial credit card portfolio.
Though the terms of the six-year deal were not disclosed, Jefferies analyst Jason Kupferberg said TSYS 'bagged a big elephant.'
"We believe this win will have a material benefit on profit, though it is premature to accurately size the impact," Kupferberg said in a note to clients.
Shares of the Columbus, Georgia-based company touched a three-year high of $25 on Thursday before retreating to $24.46, a 3 percent gain, in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
