BRIEF-CONVENE SECURES $68 MLN IN SERIES C FUNDING
* CONVENE - BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS IS CO-LEADING SERIES C FUNDING ROUND FOR CONVENE
Sept 12 Tottenham Hotspur Limited :
* Tottenham Hotspur Limited notes continuing press reports surrounding a potential takeover and announcement released by Cain Hoy Enterprises, Llc ("cain hoy"). THFC confirms it is not in takeover discussions with Cain Hoy or any other party
* Tottenham Hotspur Limited says club is focused on new stadium development and season ahead
* Says has been in discussions with multiple providers of finance so that optimum financing package for project can be achieved and, has met representatives of cain hoy. However, there are no ongoing discussions with Cain Hoy Source text for Eikon:
* CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID