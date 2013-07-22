Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain, winner of the centenary Tour de France cycling race, celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 133.5km final stage, from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool

PARIS Factbox on Tour de France champion Chris Froome of Britain:

Born: May 20, 1985 in Nairobi

Height: 1.86 meters

Weight: 69 kilos

Turned professional: 2008

AFRICA

* Starts riding in a group led by former Kenyan professional David Kinjah in the highlands of Nairobi, at 17.

* Represents Kenya and takes his first victory in 2006 at the Tour of Mauritius.

* Joins the Konica-Minolta team in South Africa, where he studies economics.

EUROPE

* Joins the Barloworld Continental team in 2008, riding with a Kenyan license until May, when he chooses to ride with a British license.

* Rides his first Tour de France that year, taking 84th place overall. His best result is 14th in a time trial.

* In 2009, Froome shows decent climbing abilities in the one-day Ardennes classics.

TEAM SKY

* Joins Team Sky in 2010. He is disqualified from the Giro d'Italia for hanging on a motorbike on a climb in the 19th stage.

* In 2011, he rides the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) at the service of team leader Bradley Wiggins. He wins a time trial and takes the overall lead but he pays for his work for Wiggins and drops out the next day. He still finishes second overall ahead of Wiggins.

SACRIFICE

* Rides the 2012 Tour de France as Wiggins's lieutenant, but expresses frustration on the bike as he seems better than his leader in the mountains.

* Wins his first Tour stage at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles in the seventh stage.

* Two days later, he attacks in the mountain stage to La Toussuire, but he is reined in by team sports director Sean Yates.

* He finishes second overall behind Wiggins and later in July, Froome takes bronze in the Olympics time trial behind champion Wiggins and German Tony Martin.

* Froome, very low on energy, manages fourth place overall at the Vuelta, over 10 minutes behind eventual winner Alberto Contador.

GLORY

* Announces in January that his season's goal is the Tour de France

* Wins the Tour of Oman in February ahead of several Tour de France contenders.

* Finishes second overall in the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race in March, beaten by Italian Vincenzo Nibali.

* Dominates the field easily at the Criterium International in Corsica.

* Wins the Tour de Romandie, retaining the leader's jersey all the way after the prologue.

* Takes the yellow jersey on the Tour de France after winning the eighth stage following a brutal attack in the climb to Ax-3-Domaines.

* Reinforces his domination by becoming the first yellow jersey to prevail at the top of the Mont Ventoux since Eddy Merckx in 1970.

* Wins the final mountain time trial nine seconds ahead of Contador.

* July 21: wins his maiden Tour de France title.

