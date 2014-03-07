BERLIN, March 7 The freezing weather that swept
the United States in the first two months of the year led to a
surge in cruise bookings as winter-weary holidaymakers headed
south to warmer climes.
"Many companies have recorded their best booking month ever
in January," Christine Duffy, head of trade group Cruise Lines
International Association (CLIA), told Reuters at the ITB travel
trade fair in Berlin.
Large parts of the United States have been gripped by
freezing temperatures and snow storms since the start of the
year as a series of Arctic weather systems swept the country.
Overall, Duffy said the cruise industry expected another
year of growth this year, reiterating an outlook for passenger
numbers to increase to 21.7 million from 21.3 million in 2013.
"Economic conditions have gotten better in the U.S., Europe
is recovering too," said Duffy, whose organisation represents
companies like Carnival around the globe.
In the United States, consumer sentiment edged up in
February even as concerns about the extreme weather persisted,
and the euro zone's economic recovery progressed, albeit slowly.
But while demand for cruise ships taking tourists across the
high seas boomed, river cruise operators were hit by a drop in
bookings in 2013 partly due to political turmoil in Egypt,
prompting some to seek growth elsewhere.
"River cruises had less revenue last year than in previous
years, with the Nile cruises being very important for the
industry," CLIA's Duffy said.
"But there are new markets for river cruising and we are
already seeing an expansion in Asian rivers," she said.
French river cruise operator Rivages du Monde is seeing
strong demand for its luxury cruises on the Mekong river in
southern Vietnam and Cambodia, helping to offset waning interest
in Volga river cruises amid tension between Russia and Ukraine,
sales representative Sebastian Durand told Reuters.