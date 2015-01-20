Jan 20 New York restaurant owner Jeremy Merrin
has seen business droop in recent weeks at his Havana Central
eatery in Times Square. The reason: not enough international
tourists.
"We're fighting a double-whammy," said Merrin, who owns
three restaurants and is on the board of the New York State
Restaurant Association. "Not only is the dollar going up and
making things more expensive, Europe as a whole is not doing
well."
International tourists to the United States spend more than
$200 billion annually on travel, hotels, dining and shopping,
but growth in 2015 is expected to decelerate as would-be
visitors balk at the stronger dollar and grapple with weaker
economies at home.
"That could impact the length of their stay and the
composition of their spending in the United States," said David
Huether, senior vice president, research, at the U.S. Travel
Association, which sees the influence of the stronger dollar
becoming more severe in 2015's second half.
The problems of the tourism industry are not the only ill
effects of currency appreciation. The strongest dollar in a
decade, by some measures, is causing some U.S. manufacturers to
cut financial forecasts as the costs of U.S. exports rise. U.S.
companies with foreign operations also will see lower revenue as
offshore earnings are converted back into dollars.
Travel experts hope some of the drop in spending in the
United States will be made up for by increased tourism from
China, where visitors can now get a visa that lasts 10 years.
Lower gas prices and a stronger U.S. economy also may encourage
more domestic travel, they said.
Still, some retailers, including Tiffany and Co, are
already feeling the impact.
"The strong dollar has created headwinds for foreign
tourists in the United States," said Mark L. Aaron, vice
president of investor relations at Tiffany, which warned of
slower sales to tourists at its flagship New York store.
"Tiffany is the first poster child of this issue," said
Craig Johnson, president of consulting firm Customer Growth
Partners. "A lot of retailers might be hit to some degree."
He said the trend could slow the growth of other successful
luxury brands that depend heavily on tourists. "We believe that
Michael Kors and Kate Spade will still be
showing solid growth, but not the robust, double-digit we've
seen over the last couple of years," he said.
Kate Spade did not respond to a request for comment. Michael
Kors declined to comment.
RISING DOLLAR
The dollar has climbed about 15 percent against the yen and
the euro over the past six months. It is up about 6 percent
against the won.
Chris Gaffney, senior market strategist at EverBank Wealth
Management in St. Louis, expects the strong dollar will affect a
number of U.S. sectors that serve foreign tourists, including
airlines, hotels, and retail. Companies with tourism operations
abroad could see relief because "For American tourists, Europe
is on sale," he said.
Morningstar equity analyst Paul Swinand said department
store chains with a large presence in some of the "gateway
cities" could see a 1 percent or 2 percent slip over the next
year because of lower tourist spending.
A 10 percent appreciation in the dollar typically results in
about 2 percent fewer international visitors annually, said Adam
Sacks, president of consulting company Tourism Economics, which
expects the number of international visitors to climb by 3.5
percent in 2015, compared with 5 percent annual growth over the
past 10 years.
Growth in the number of foreign tourists coming to the
United States had already started to slow last year, largely
because of economic problems in home countries. The number of
Japanese visitors through last October was 4 percent lower than
the previous year, according to the most recent Department of
Commerce numbers. The number of Venezuelans was off 18 percent,
but Mexican and Chinese tourists both were up more than 20
percent.
"Despite the higher dollar, the Chinese have saved money to
travel," said Evan Saunders, chief executive and co-founder of
Attract China, which is expecting many more Chinese tourists
this year.
He said the Chinese tourists his company works with are
eager to try everything from Shake Shack to outlet
malls. "They want to do what they have seen in TV shows or
American movies," he said.
(Reporting By Jilian Mincer; Editing by Peter Galloway)