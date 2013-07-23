PARIS, July 23 Growth in tourism spending
worldwide accelerated to 14 percent in the second quarter from
10 percent in the first, Barclays analysts said on Tuesday,
citing the latest figures from tax-free shopping facilitator
Global Blue.
Data shows spending by Chinese tourists rose 22 percent,
against 20 percent in the first quarter, while Russians spent 16
percent more, compared with 17 percent growth in the first
quarter, Barclays said.
Spending in Europe grew 15 percent, up from 11 percent in
the first three months of the year, Barclays added, citing
figures from Global Blue, which operates a network of tax refund
points for foreign shoppers.
The Swiss-based firm declined to confirm the figures which
are due to be published on Wednesday.
In a boost to the luxury goods sector, a major beneficiary
of tourist spending, worldwide tourism spending on watches and
jewellery grew 3 percent in the second quarter, reversing a 3
percent decline in the first, Barclays said.
Leather and accessories spending growth doubled to 12
percent.
"With Q2 figures for most of the luxury sector due this
week, Global Blue provides some optimism that tourism spend
picked up modestly in the period," the Barclays analysts said.
French luxury giant LVMH and Gucci owner Kering
are due to publish second-quarter results on Thursday.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and James Regan; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)