WELLINGTON Aug 26 New Zealand tourism company Tourism Holdings Ltd reported a 192 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as sales improved and debt costs fell.

The company reported a net profit of NZ$11.1 million ($9.26 million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with the previous year's NZ$3.8 million.

Tourism Holdings, which operates campervan rental fleets in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States, and makes motorhomes, declared a dividend of 6 cents a share compared with last year's 2 cents.

It said it expected a net profit of at least NZ$15 million in the coming year.

(1 US dollar = 1.1985 New Zealand dollar)