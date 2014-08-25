WELLINGTON Aug 26 New Zealand tourism company
Tourism Holdings Ltd reported a 192 percent rise in
annual profit on Tuesday, as sales improved and debt costs fell.
The company reported a net profit of NZ$11.1 million ($9.26
million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with the previous
year's NZ$3.8 million.
Tourism Holdings, which operates campervan rental fleets in
New Zealand, Australia, and the United States, and makes
motorhomes, declared a dividend of 6 cents a share compared with
last year's 2 cents.
It said it expected a net profit of at least NZ$15 million
in the coming year.
(1 US dollar = 1.1985 New Zealand dollar)
(Gyles Beckford; Editing by David Gregorio)