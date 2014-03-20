(Fixes typo in para 1)
LONDON, March 20 A couple who aren't satisfied
by merely watching James Bond on the screen and who have 490,100
pounds ($815,575) to spare could live something resembling the
life of the fabled Agent 007 with a 21-day, seven-country luxury
tour.
The package comes complete with luxury hotels, three-star
gourmet meals, private jets, sports cars, casino stops and
speedboats.
VeryFirstTo.com, a luxury goods and services website which
announced the tour on Thursday, expects it would appeal to "a
huge Bond fan" - preferably a couple, since the price is for
two, said the website's communications manager, Amar Thapen.
The tour starts off in London and will hit Monte Carlo,
Venice and Istanbul before moving on to spots in India and
Thailand, all of which have served as locales for Bond movies.
It winds up in Jamaica at the Goldeneye estate, now a luxury
hotel, where author and former intelligence agent Ian Fleming
wrote some of the novels on which the film franchise is based.
"Whichever couple purchases the trip will be living the Bond
life for 21 exhilarating days in 7 countries that have hosted
many of the iconic films," VeryFirstTo said in a press release.
"They will be travelling by private jet across the globe as
well as playing in casinos, sipping martinis, experiencing the
transportation made famous by Bond including speedboats, yachts,
tuk-tuks and of course, cars including Ferrari and Aston
Martin."
Asked if advertising the tour as a James Bond experience
might give rise to a legal conflict with Fleming's estate or the
holders of the movie rights, Thapen said similar tours had been
organised in the past and there had been no legal issues.
"It won't be a problem," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Roche)