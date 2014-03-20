(Fixes typo in para 1)

LONDON, March 20 A couple who aren't satisfied by merely watching James Bond on the screen and who have 490,100 pounds ($815,575) to spare could live something resembling the life of the fabled Agent 007 with a 21-day, seven-country luxury tour.

The package comes complete with luxury hotels, three-star gourmet meals, private jets, sports cars, casino stops and speedboats.

VeryFirstTo.com, a luxury goods and services website which announced the tour on Thursday, expects it would appeal to "a huge Bond fan" - preferably a couple, since the price is for two, said the website's communications manager, Amar Thapen.

The tour starts off in London and will hit Monte Carlo, Venice and Istanbul before moving on to spots in India and Thailand, all of which have served as locales for Bond movies.

It winds up in Jamaica at the Goldeneye estate, now a luxury hotel, where author and former intelligence agent Ian Fleming wrote some of the novels on which the film franchise is based.

"Whichever couple purchases the trip will be living the Bond life for 21 exhilarating days in 7 countries that have hosted many of the iconic films," VeryFirstTo said in a press release.

"They will be travelling by private jet across the globe as well as playing in casinos, sipping martinis, experiencing the transportation made famous by Bond including speedboats, yachts, tuk-tuks and of course, cars including Ferrari and Aston Martin."

Asked if advertising the tour as a James Bond experience might give rise to a legal conflict with Fleming's estate or the holders of the movie rights, Thapen said similar tours had been organised in the past and there had been no legal issues.

"It won't be a problem," he said. (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Roche)