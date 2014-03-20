(Recasts with cancellation)
LONDON, March 20 A luxury goods and services
company that had planned to offer a James Bond-themed world tour
said on Thursday it was cancelling the travel package "due to
unforeseen circumstances".
Amar Thapen, communications manager of the website
VeryFirstToKnow.com said in an email: "I am sorry to say that
both the trip and tonight's event have been cancelled due to
unforeseen circumstances" - the "event" referred to being a
planned launch party at the company's London offices.
Reached by telephone to seek further clarification, Thapen
would say only: "I can't comment."
The company earlier in the day released details of what it
said was a 490,100-pound ($815,575) 21-day, seven-country luxury
tour for two following in the footsteps of the fabled Agent 007.
The package was to have included luxury hotels, three-star
gourmet meals, private jets, sports cars, casino stops and
speedboats.
Asked earlier if advertising the tour as a James Bond
experience might give rise to a legal conflict with Fleming's
estate or the holders of the movie rights, Thapen had said
similar tours had been organised in the past and there had been
no legal issues.
"It won't be a problem," he had said.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Roche)