By Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 6 The outlook for the global
travel industry looks brighter for 2014 as European economic
recovery and rising consumer confidence are prompting
holidaymakers and businesses to loosen their purse strings
again.
Growth is still unevenly spread across regions, according to
comments from the industry's biggest trade fair in Berlin this
week, with some destinations such as Egypt, China and Thailand
facing a tough time due to political turmoil, security concerns
or stricter regulations.
Current tension between Russia and Ukraine also poses a risk
to growth this year but overall, the number of international
tourists is set to increase by 4 to 4.5 percent after reaching a
record of almost 1.1 billion in 2013, the United Nations World
Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) said.
"We think that this (growth) will be consolidated again in
2014, 2015 and 2016 and beyond," Taleb Rifai, secretary general
of the UNWTO told Reuters. "It will not be 5 percent every year,
but the important thing is that growth is consolidated."
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on
Wednesday that 2014 had got off to a strong start, with travel
demand accelerating from last year thanks to stronger growth in
advanced economies and emerging market regions.
Angela Brav, head of hotelier InterContinental's
European business, said she started seeing a real uptick in the
fourth quarter of 2013 and that has continued: "GDP is forecast
to improve, unemployment is getting better and business optimism
in Europe is high," she said at the ITB travel fair.
Paulo Salvador, chief marketing officer of World Hotels,
which groups together almost 500 hotels in 65 countries, said
the year had started off especially well in North America and
Brazil, while growth was slower in Asia.
BOOM IN GREECE
Holidaymakers are spending more on their vacations, going
for higher-quality or more frequent trips abroad.
Some destinations are benefiting from a weakening of their
currencies, which have made travel to the Caribbean or Dubai
cheaper for tourists from Europe.
London-listed tour operator TUI Travel said
last month bookings so far this year had been especially
pleasing from Germany and Britain.
Greece was in demand and travel firms TUI, Alltours and DER
Touristik reported a double-digit jump in German bookings for
the coming summer travel season.
Tourism is the biggest earner for Greece, accounting for
about 17 percent of its output and 20 percent of employment.
The government has said it expects the number of visitors to
its country to jump to 17 million this year after slipping 5.5
percent to 15.5 million in 2013.
Some tour operators said Greece and Spain's Canary Islands
were benefiting from the uncertain situation in Egypt, where the
recent bombing of a coach carrying Korean holidaymakers across
Egypt's Sinai peninsula fanned security concerns and prompted
some countries, including Germany, to advise their citizens not
to travel to the area.
Egyptian tourism minister Hisham Zaazou told Reuters at the
ITB that security concerns could dent holiday bookings for the
Easter holiday season, a "prime time" for the country's tourism
sector, which provides a livelihood for millions and the
government with much-needed foreign currency.
The flare-up of violence comes as North African countries
like Egypt and Tunisia still struggle to regain the trust of
holidaymakers scared off by the Arab Spring uprisings that swept
the region in 2011.
But while arrivals to Egypt as a whole were still 35 percent
below the 2010 level last year, not all areas seem affected by
the latest crisis.
Red Sea resort Soma Bay, across the Gulf from the Sinai
peninsula, is offering perks like free upgrades or extra rounds
of golf but has not had to grant massive discounts to bring in
guests, marketing director Mohamed Fawzy said.
"Easter bookings are at about 75 percent right now, which is
normal," he said.
Asian destinations also appeared to be having a tougher time
bringing in tourists. German tour operators such as DER
Touristik reported that bookings for Thailand, where protests
have rocked the capital city of Bangkok, were also sluggish.
"The situation in Bangkok is really impacting the number of
travellers," Holger Taubmann, Senior Vice President Distribution
at Amadeus IT Group, told Reuters.
The number of visitors travelling to China slipped by 3.5
percent in 2013, which one tour operator said was related to
pollution becoming a major concern for travellers.
At the same time, the Chinese surpassed the Germans as the
top spenders on international travel in 2012 and preliminary
figures point to a further 28 percent rise in spending by the
Chinese in the first three months of 2013.