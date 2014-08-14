BERLIN Aug 14 Spending on tax free shopping at
leading destinations dropped for the first time since 2009 in
the second quarter, with spending by Russians down sharply due
to the fall in the rouble, according to a tourism shopping
specialist.
Between April and June total sales in France, Italy,
Britain, Germany and Singapore - which together receive around
three-quarters of total global spend by foreign customers -
dropped 3 percent by value, according to data from duty free
shopping group Global Blue.
"The drops are not down to a reduction in tourist numbers,
but a decrease in average spend per transaction," Global Blue
said in a statement on Thursday.
Spending by Russians fell 18 percent, it said, with the
impact from the weak rouble being exacerbated by effects of the
crisis in Ukraine. Russians account for approximately 20 percent
of all tax-free shopping worldwide, Global Blue said.
The spend by Chinese shoppers, which accounted for around 27
percent of all tax free shopping in 2013 and therefore the most
spend of any nation on tax-free shopping whilst abroad, rose
just 9 percent in the quarter, compared with increases of
between 30 and 50 percent over recent years.
The worst hit destinations in the second quarter were France
and Germany, with the total amount spent by foreigners on
tax-free goods dropping 5.2 percent and 4.5 percent.
Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, said
last week that its retail operations were suffering as the
strong euro puts shoppers off buying luxury perfumes, cosmetics
and clothes at the airport.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sophie Walker)