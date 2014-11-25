JAKARTA Nov 25 Indonesian telecommunication tower operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk said it had secured a total of $1.3 billion syndicated loan through its units to finance expansion and refinance debt.

The loan consists of $1 billion unsecured debt and revolving credit facility that will mature in 2020 and $300 million that will mature in 360 days, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Banks involved in the syndication includes PT Bank ANZ Indonesia, CIMB Bank Berhad, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and DBS Bank Ltd, among others. (Reporting By Cindy Silviana, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)