JAKARTA Feb 5 Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk has set a 5.25 percent coupon for its $350 million debt maturing in 2022.

The offer period closes on Feb. 10 and the company will use most of the proceeds to pay off its debt, Tower Bersama said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday.

The debt will be listed on the Singapore exchange. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)