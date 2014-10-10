JAKARTA Oct 10 Indonesian telecommunication infrastructure firm PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk said it would get a 49 percent stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's tower operator unit Mitratel under a share swap deal.

The news sent Tower Bersama shares surging as much as 6.6 percent in Friday's early trade to 8,450 rupiah, the highest since Sept. 19. The broader Jakarta stock exchange was 0.6 percent lower, while Telkom shares were down 0.9 percent.

Under the share swap agreement, Telkom will exchange a 49 percent stake in PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) for 290 million new Tower Bersama shares, which represent around 5.7 percent of Tower Bersama's enlarged share base.

Mitratel owns and operates 3,928 towers.

In addition, Telkom will have a two-year option to exchange its remaining 51 percent stake in Mitratel for an additional 472.5 million Tower Bersama shares. If exercised, this will raise Telkom's stake in Tower Bersama to a maximum of 13.7 percent.

Telkom will also receive up to 1.739 trillion rupiah ($142.5 million) in cash if Mitratel achieves "certain performance milestones".

The deal allows Tower Bersama to "significantly add to the current scale of our business, both from a tenancy and revenue perspective as well as our geographical footprint," Tower Bersama's chief executive, Hardi Wijaya Liong, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Indonesian mobile telecom operator PT XL Axiata Tbk said it would sell 3,500 communication towers to telecom infrastructure firm PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk in a 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460 million) deal that would help it cut mounting debt. ($1 = 12,204.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)