Dec 19 Tower Property Fund Ltd :
* Acquisition of Shoprite Brits, Shoprite Ennerdale and
Shoprite Modimolle
* Acquisitions will increase Tower's exposure to retail
sector in desirable trading locations
* Effective date of Brits acquisition is Dec. 1, purchase
consideration will be settled in cash as to R6,037,806 and
balance by allotment and issue of 4,700,860 Tower shares
* Effective date of Ennerdale acquisition is Dec. 1,
purchase consideration will be settled in cash as to R2,348,668
and balance by allotment and issue of 3,921,763 Tower shares
* Effective date of Modimolle acquisition is Dec. 1,
purchase consideration will be settled by allotment and issue of
4,467,749 Tower shares
