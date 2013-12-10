WELLINGTON Dec 10 NZ's Tower Ltd

* Offers to buy back 1 in every 5 shares at NZ$1.81 each

* Buyback will return NZ$70 mln to shareholders

* The capital from the sale of the majority of Tower's Life business surplus to capital and business requirements

* Return of capital by way of an off-market, pro rata voluntary share buy back

* Offer closes on Thursday 23 January 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)