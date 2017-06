(Deletes reference to wholly owned subsidiary)

TOKYO, June 11 NTT Docomo Inc said on Monday it will increase its stake in Japan's Tower Records to 50.3 percent from 42.1 percent to make it a subsidiary. It will acquire the additional stake from online game operator Dwango Co .

Docomo, Japan's biggest mobile carrier, did not disclose the price it will pay for the additional stake in the operator of stores that sell CDs and DVDs. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)