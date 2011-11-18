LONDON Nov 18 BlackRock UK Property Fund and LaSalle Investment Management have entered an exclusive agreement with Kirsh Group for the proposed sale of London's Tower 42 office skyscraper for more than 280 million pounds.

Kirsh Group is the investment vehicle of South African billionaire Nathan Kirsh.

BlackRock and LaSalle and the majority owners of The Tower Limited Partnership, owner of the Tower 42 Estate that includes the 42-storey skyscraper. The 324,000 square feet Tower 42 is one of the tallest office buildings in London.

The partnership, which had put the 2.2 acre estate up for sale with a reported price tag of 290 million pounds, had entered an "exclusive agreement" with the Kirsh Group for the proposed sale of the estate.

Earlier on Friday, The Times newspaper reported Kirsh's bid is thought to have outweighed those of rival contenders by at least 10 million pounds.

In addition to the skyscraper, the Tower 42 Estate includes five other adjacent properties. (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald. Editing by Jane Merriman)