WELLINGTON Nov 25 New Zealand insurer and fund manager Tower Ltd on Friday reported a 43 percent fall in full-year profit on payouts associated with earthquakes in Christchurch.

Net profit for the the year to Sept. 30 was NZ$33.4 million ($25 million), compared with last year's NZ$58.1 million. It has expected group profits of between NZ$22 million and NZ$28 million for the year.

Shares in Tower closed on Thursday at NZ$1.47. So far this year the stock has fallen around 30 percent, against a near 2 percent fall for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

Tower is the third-largest retail fund manager in New Zealand and the second-largest health insurer. It declared a final dividend of 2 cents per share.

Formerly operating as one company in New Zealand and Australia, it split into separate listed companies in November 2006, as the two companies followed different business strategies.