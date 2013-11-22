Nov 22 Tower Group International Ltd : * Reports second quarter 2013 results * Q2 operating loss per share $5.10 * Q2 loss per share $8.88 * Q2 earnings per share view $-5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly net premiums earned were $418.4 million, compared to $460.2 million * Qtrly total revenues were $460.5 million compared with $506.4 million * Estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges of approximately $5.0

million in Q4 2013 * Experienced significant losses and reductions of statutory surplus in its

insurance subsidiaries in H1 2013 * Says "recent downgrades in our ratings from a.m. best and other rating

agencies represent a new challenge to US" * Evaluating various options to retain certain of co's ratings sensitive

business by placing it with other highly rated insurance cos * Exploring sale of some of co's holding company and operating assets;

exploring possibility of raising capital * Says completing workforce reduction affecting about 10% of total employee

population of about 1,400 * Q2 revenue view $446.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S