JERUSALEM, March 10 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz said on Tuesday it would offer an accelerated conversion of some of its bonds to equity, a move that would reduce debt and help the company reach profitability.

The offering targets $40 million of about $120 million in outstanding bonds in a series issued in 2010 and 2012, TowerJazz said in a statement.

"The effect is that debt will be reduced and shareholders' equity will be increased," a company executive told Reuters. "Based on the current market conditions, we expect that we will have over-subscription for this transaction."

The amount of ordinary shares will jump to 69 million from 65 million with the transaction and net profit will be improved by $4 million a quarter, helping the company reach profitability, the executive said.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The shares underlying the convertibles are already included in the company's diluted share count and reflect some 4 percent of the total diluted share count, which otherwise would be issued during 2015 and/or 2016. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)