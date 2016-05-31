TEL AVIV May 31 TowerJazz has
received binding commitments from institutional investors to
invest $100 million in its long-term unsecured straight bonds,
the Israeli chipmaker said on Tuesday.
The bonds, with a final maturity date of March 2023 and
denominated in shekels, carry an annual coupon of 2.79 percent
and are not linked to any index or any other currency.
The bonds and the company are rated "A" by Standard & Poor's
Israeli subsidiary Maalot.
The company plans to use the funds to repay $78 million in
Israeli bank loans early to strengthen its balance sheet and to
free itself from restrictions attached to the loans, TowerJazz
said.
An Israeli public tender for the bonds, which will complete
the offering, is expected to be held on June 1.
TowerJazz said it will limit the acceptance of offers in the
public tender to $14 million, so that total proceeds of the
offering will not exceed $114 million.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)