TEL AVIV Oct 27 Israeli specialty chip maker
TowerJazz refinanced its existing bank debt, replacing
loans scheduled to be repaid during the coming two years with a
$111 million loan maturing by October 2018.
The refinancing substantially reduces the principal payments
for 2015 and 2016 to $24 million from $101 million, TowerJazz
said on Monday. Interest on the loans is USD Libor plus
3.9 percent a year.
"This will enable us to execute more quickly on our
strategic plans," Chief Executive Officer Russell Ellwanger told
Reuters.
The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers and
AC/DC adapters has a 51 percent stake in a new joint venture
with Panasonic Corp in Japan, under which Panasonic
transferred three factories for the production of semiconductors
for cars and other products.
The joint venture called Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co
was integrated for the first time in the second
quarter.
Its shares were up 1.2 percent to 33.9 shekels in afternoon
trade in Tel Aviv.
($1 = 3.79 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Susan Thomas)