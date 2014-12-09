Uber's vice president of global vehicle programs leaves company
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday that its vice president of global vehicle programs, who played a role in the company's self-driving car program, has left the company.
JERUSALEM Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.O has started mass production at TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor's chip plant in Japan, TowerJazz said on Tuesday.
A market source estimated that Israel-based TowerJazz (TSEM.TA) would reap $50 million in revenue a year starting in mid-2015.
TowerJazz Panasonic is 51 percent owned by TowerJazz and 49 percent by Panasonic (6752.T). The joint venture of three chip plants in Japan was established earlier in 2014.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
SWIFT, the global bank messaging system, on Monday advised clients to pay close attention to security when selecting firms to help them access the network following the release of data that suggested the U.S. government sought to spy on their clients.