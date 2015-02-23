* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.83 vs $0.58 forecast

* Record revenue of $235.3 mln, in line with forecast

* Shares up 7 pct in Tel Aviv (Adds quotes from CEO, details, share price)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz beat forecasts with a fourth-quarter net profit that doubled on revenue from its joint venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp as well as growing market share from its largest customers.

It earned 83 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with 40 cents per share a year earlier as revenue grew 75 percent to a record $235.3 million.

TowerJazz was forecast to earn 58 cents a share excluding one-off items on revenue of $235 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its shares were up 7 percent at 57 shekels ($15) in Tel Aviv at 1200 GMT. Its shares on Nasdaq have more than doubled in the past year, hitting an all-time high of $16.59 on Jan. 28 and closing at $13.69 on Friday.

Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said on Monday revenue from the company's top 10 customers, excluding Panasonic, in the quarter rose 32 percent over the 2013 quarter.

"These customers represent diverse markets and are served by each of our top four business units," he said.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors has a 51 percent stake in its new joint venture, under which Panasonic transferred three plants for the production of chips for cars and other products.

Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co was integrated for the first time in the second quarter of 2014. Ellwanger said the company's expectations are for third-party revenue capability from the joint venture of $300 million a year on top of contractual Panasonic revenue.

The company's target is to achieve an annual revenue run rate of $1 billion in 2015.

TowerJazz said it expects revenue for the first quarter of 2015 to be $225 million plus or minus 5 percent, representing 70 percent growth over the first three months of 2014.

Ellwanger said the company is targeting annualised adjusted gross profit of about $400 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

($1 = 3.8681 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Susan Thomas)