* Adjusted Q1 EPS $0.78 vs $0.49 forecast

* Q1 revenue up 71 pct to $226 mln

* Forecast Q2 revenue $235 mln plus or minus 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, forecast for GAAP net profit)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, May 13 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz beat estimates for first-quarter net profit thanks to revenue from its joint venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp as well as growing market share among its largest customers.

It earned 78 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with 40 cents a year earlier as revenue grew 71 percent to $226 million.

TowerJazz was forecast to earn 49 cents a share excluding one-off items on revenue of $225 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including one-time items, on a GAAP accounting basis, TowerJazz had a loss of 1.15 a share in the quarter due to the accelerated conversion of $162 million of its bonds to equity, which otherwise would have been recorded as financing expenses throughout 2015 and 2016.

"We should now have a sustainable GAAP net profit going forward," Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters on Wednesday.

Its shares were up 4.5 percent at 65.4 shekels ($17.00) in Tel Aviv at 0820 GMT. Its shares on Nasdaq have doubled in the past year, hitting a high of $18.29 in March and closing at $16.40 on Tuesday.

"We are outpacing the industry in our growth and in our guidance," Ellwanger said, noting industry growth in the first quarter was 21.5 percent.

TowerJazz expects revenue for the second quarter of 2015 to be $235 million plus or minus 5 percent, with a continued increase in new products entering its factories. Analysts have forecast revenue of $233 million.

The company expects an annual revenue run rate of $1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors has a 51 percent stake in its new joint venture, to which Panasonic transferred three plants for the production of chips for cars and other products.

Tower Panasonic Semiconductor Co was integrated for the first time in the second quarter of 2014.

($1 = 3.8470 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)