JERUSALEM May 9 Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz
swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by the
acquisition of a U.S. plant, and said it expects revenue to jump
in the next quarter as well.
TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 78 cents a share
in the quarter, compared with a $1.15 loss per share a year
earlier, which was mainly due to non-cash financing expenses of
an accelerated bond conversion.
Net profit in the 2016 quarter of $66 million includes a $41
million gain from the acquisition of a plant in San Antonio in
February. Revenue rose 23 percent to a record $278 million.
The company was forecast to earn 27 cents a share on revenue
of $276 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery
chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast
second-quarter revenue of $300 million, plus or minus 5 percent,
representing year-on-year growth of about 27 percent.
